"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Donates To Bail Fund, Fans Want More

The cast and showrunner of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network to support protesters.

Protests against police violence and racism spread throughout the US in the days after the death of George Floyd.

Business Insider says "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" needs to do more to address systemic racism.

Fans are calling on the series to directly address police violence in future episodes.

Representatives for the series did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The eighth season is currently being written remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

