LAPD directed to ‘minimize’ use of rubber bullets against peaceful protestors, Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has directed the LAPD to “minimize” its use of rubber bullets when dealing with peaceful protesters.



Related videos from verified sources 'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing



"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:20 Published 14 hours ago 'Watch your eyes watch your mouth!' Shocking scene cops shoot tear gas and rubber bullets in Santa Monica



Peaceful protestors are facing police as they shoot rubber bullets in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (May 31), while protestors create a wall to protect themselves. A curfew was placed at the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42 Published 17 hours ago