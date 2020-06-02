Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LAPD directed to ‘minimize’ use of rubber bullets against peaceful protestors, Garcetti says

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:50s - Published
LAPD directed to ‘minimize’ use of rubber bullets against peaceful protestors, Garcetti says

LAPD directed to ‘minimize’ use of rubber bullets against peaceful protestors, Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has directed the LAPD to “minimize” its use of rubber bullets when dealing with peaceful protesters.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing [Video]

'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing

"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:20Published
'Watch your eyes watch your mouth!' Shocking scene cops shoot tear gas and rubber bullets in Santa Monica [Video]

'Watch your eyes watch your mouth!' Shocking scene cops shoot tear gas and rubber bullets in Santa Monica

Peaceful protestors are facing police as they shoot rubber bullets in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (May 31), while protestors create a wall to protect themselves. A curfew was placed at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published