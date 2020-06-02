Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: Restoration work underway in Navi Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Cyclone Nisarga: Restoration work underway in Navi Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga: Restoration work underway in Navi Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra on June 03.

The restoration work is underway at Navi Mumbai area as several trees had uprooted due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga hit coastal parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat today.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Live: No major impact of Cyclone Nisarga in Guj

After a wait of 72 hours, Cyclone Nisarga made a thumping landfall at Shriwardhan-Dive Agar in Raigad...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within next 3 hours: IMD [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within next 3 hours: IMD

As cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within the next..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Cyclone Nisarga crossed Raigad, post landfall effect with upto 100 kmph wind speed expected: IMD Mumbai [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga crossed Raigad, post landfall effect with upto 100 kmph wind speed expected: IMD Mumbai

As cyclone Nisarga made landfall on June 03, now Maharashtra will experience post-landfall effect with a wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai. "Severe cyclonic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published