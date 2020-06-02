Cyclone Nisarga: Restoration work underway in Navi Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra on June 03.
The restoration work is underway at Navi Mumbai area as several trees had uprooted due to the cyclone.
Cyclone Nisarga hit coastal parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat today.
Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within next 3 hours: IMDAs cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within the next..
Cyclone Nisarga crossed Raigad, post landfall effect with upto 100 kmph wind speed expected: IMD MumbaiAs cyclone Nisarga made landfall on June 03, now Maharashtra will experience post-landfall effect with a wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai. "Severe cyclonic..