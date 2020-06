Boris Johnson: I was sickened by the death of George Floyd

Boris Johnson says he was “sickened” by the death of George Floyd.

At the Downing Street press conference the PM said: “We mourn George Floyd and I was appalled and sickened to see what happened to him.

“And my message to President Trump, to everybody in the United States from the UK, is that I don’t think racism – it’s an opinion I’m sure is shared by the overwhelming majority of people around the world – racism, racist violence, has no place in our society.”