Boris Johnson: People should not go to anti-racism demonstrations Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 hour ago Boris Johnson: People should not go to anti-racism demonstrations Prime Minister Boris Johnson said anti-racism protests in the UK have been "hijacked" by a growing minority who "are using them as a pretext to attack police, to cause violence and cause damage to public property". He urged people not to attend the demonstrations. 0

Tweets about this Anonymous Wannabe CorbynistaChick RT @vinod_d007: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson you should not mislead people. https://t.co/exSHZiYqQn 1 minute ago David Moore Is that the best you can do @BorisJohnson? Of all people in the so called 'government' should realise that history… https://t.co/Xra7xPwyHc 6 minutes ago Steve RT @PKtje: @Femi_Sorry And specifically for Boris Johnson: "Man who desperately wants a statue of himself argues why it should still be ok… 8 minutes ago Who Am I RT @BBCPolitics: PM Boris Johnson says he understands "why people feel outraged" and are taking part in protests against discrimination and… 20 minutes ago Jonathan @BorisJohnson Can't believe some people want to vandalise and remove a statue of someone who helped our country fig… https://t.co/JLpcXDS76L 26 minutes ago David Dixon These lines from 'Blowing in the Wind' weren't written with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in mind but might have b… https://t.co/gUNP56rTTG 31 minutes ago Pepijn 💚 @Femi_Sorry And specifically for Boris Johnson: "Man who desperately wants a statue of himself argues why it shoul… https://t.co/D6YtaI8Qwa 31 minutes ago