PM says we must 'learn very fast' on racial inequality

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we need to learn very fast what fresh changes" can be made to address racial inequality.

Mr Johnson said as well as stamping out the racism, a "narrative about success" also needs to be told.

Report by Etemadil.

