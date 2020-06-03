Global  

WEB EXTRA: Roxie Washington Wants Justice For George Floyd

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Roxie said George was a good man and that he deserves justice.

