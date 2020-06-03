WEB EXTRA: Roxie Washington Wants Justice For George Floyd
Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Roxie said George was a good man and that he deserves justice.
WEB EXTRA: Defense Sec. Mark Esper Against Invoking The Insurrection ActDefense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to deploy the U.S. military if a governor or state legislature..
University Of Denver Professor Talks About History In The MakingEducators like Apryl Alexander say these times are helping teach history so that injustices don't continue.