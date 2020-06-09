Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral

Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston released a partial list of attendees for George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday.

ABC13 discovered additional notable figures at the service who weren't previously announced, including Houston Texans star J.J.

Watt, Jaime Foxx and Channing Tatum.

Other high-profile attendees included Kim Burrell, Cal McNair, Ne-Yo, Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and more.

Rev.

Al Sharpton led the procession into church.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not attend the funeral, but he met privately with Floyd's family on Monday.

Biden also contributed a video message that was played during the service.

Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also in attendence.

Roxie Washington, Gianna's mother, to 'GMA'