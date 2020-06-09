Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others
Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston
released a partial list of attendees for
George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday.
ABC13 discovered additional notable
figures at the service who weren't
previously announced, including Houston Texans star J.J.
Watt, Jaime Foxx and Channing Tatum.
Other high-profile attendees included Kim Burrell,
Cal McNair, Ne-Yo, Former Houston
Mayor Annise Parker and more.
Rev.
Al Sharpton led
the procession into church.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
did not attend the funeral, but he met privately
with Floyd's family on Monday.
Biden also contributed a video message
that was played during the service.
Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna,
was also in attendence.
Roxie Washington, Gianna's mother, to 'GMA'