Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
AMC Theatres Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ It Will Remain in Business The news comes as the world’s largest movie theater chain keeps its locations shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Theatres, via regulatory filing The company expects to have lost between $2.1 and $2.4 billion in its first quarter since closing its locations earlier this year.

The theater chain shared that it had a cash balance of $718.3 million as of April.

AMC will monitor the "lifting of various ... operating restrictions," but notes that there will be challenges even after restrictions are lifted.

