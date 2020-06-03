AMC Theatres Has
‘Substantial Doubt’ It Will
Remain in Business The news comes as the world’s largest
movie theater chain keeps its locations
shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC Theatres, via regulatory filing The company expects to have lost between
$2.1 and $2.4 billion in its first quarter since closing its locations earlier this year.
The theater chain shared
that it had a cash balance of
$718.3 million as of April.
AMC will monitor the "lifting of various ... operating restrictions," but notes that there will be challenges even after restrictions are lifted.
AMC Theatres,
