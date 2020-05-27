Global  

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away The former 'Love Island' stars welcomed their pet pooch Mr Chai into the family just days ago, after he was gifted to Molly for her 21st birthday from Tommy.

However, Molly has now taken to social media to announce the devastating news of his passing.

The reality star revealed the pair will be looking for "some clearer answers" about what happened to their puppy.

Molly-Mae asked for "time and respect" to allow the couple to grieve their loss during such a tough time.



