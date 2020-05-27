Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away

However, Molly has now taken to social media to announce the devastating news of his passing.

The reality star revealed the pair will be looking for "some clearer answers" about what happened to their puppy.

Molly-Mae asked for "time and respect" to allow the couple to grieve their loss during such a tough time.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Molly wrote: