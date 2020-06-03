Bayern’s Mueller sends message of unity amidst protests over U.S. police violence

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller sends a message of unity saying sports have the ability to bring people together.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BAYERN MUNICH STRIKER, THOMAS MUELLER, SAYING: "Sports always was and is able to share the power or to try to show the world that we are a community and we are strong together.

And we have so many different people in sports.

It doesn't matter the colour, but also, we have small people, we have larger people.

Also, in football, maybe some people are thin like me or big like other players, very strong players.

The signal should be that it doesn't matter how we look or how we speak or - I don't know how to explain.

Sports have the power to bring people together to speak with one tongue.

We all try to live in a peaceful world, but I also know everybody lives his life through his own eyes.

And that's what we are.

But sometimes maybe we have to look to our team mate, we have to look the other person.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BAYERN MUNICH STRIKER, THOMAS MUELLER, SAYING: "Maybe in past years I would have liked to play with Leo Messi because in the first six or seven years of my career, I was more the receiving striker.

I got the ball in the box and tried to score it.

In the moment right now, and in my very good shape at the moment, I assist many goals.

So maybe now I need Cristiano Ronaldo more to score the goals.

But us at Bayern, we have Robert Lewand-goal-ski' (referring to forward Robert Lewandowski).

You know… Robert Lewand-goal-ski.

STORY: Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller sent a message of unity on Wednesday (June 3) saying sports have the ability to bring people together.

Mueller's statement comes as wide-spread demonstrations have erupted in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in police custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bundesliga said it would take no action against symbols of solidarity with the protests in the U.S. and across the world.

The league declined to take disciplinary action against Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho, Weston McKennie of Schalke 04 and Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram -- all of whom signalled their support during matches.

Mueller also said, given his current strengths as a player, that he would choose his Bayern team mate Robert Lewandowski, who he called Lewand-goal-ski, over Barcelona's Lionel Messi or Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.

