Keke Palmer Asks National Guard Soldiers to 'March' With Protesters

Keke Palmer Asks National Guard Soldiers to 'March' With Protesters | THR News

Keke Palmer Asks National Guard Soldiers to 'March' With Protesters | THR News

Keke Palmer appeared to engage in a meaningful conversation with National Guard soldiers on Tuesday in Los Angeles, speaking out against President Donald Trump's rhetoric and requesting that the armed officers march with the protesters.

