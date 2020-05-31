Global  

NYPD: Officers Shot And Killed Suspect In Brooklyn

NYPD says officers shot and killed suspect in Brooklyn while responding to reports of shots fired.

Police say the suspect repeatedly ignored orders to drop his weapon.

Posi4hope

Posi4hope RT @Hagstrom_Anders: Violence targeting police was really bad last night: -One US Marshall killed in Las Vegas -Four officers shot in St. L… 10 minutes ago

GraveorDie

Trill Withers RT @gramofdata: Fun fact for the #BlueLivesMatter crowd: Only two NYPD officers have been killed while on-duty in the past two years; both… 17 minutes ago

trevinobarbs

Barbara RT @revrrlewis: Giuliani's NYPD, in plainclothes, murdered 23 year old Amadou Diallo while he was walking home. They fired 41 shots and hit… 28 minutes ago

ivan8848

ivan NYPD: Officers Shot And Killed Suspect In Brooklyn https://t.co/NF5ktqz9bM 41 minutes ago

OneGuy125

That_one_mamal RT @Pervaizistan: NEW: NYPD officers shot & killed a 34-year-old man who was allegedly armed in Crown Heights around 9:30pm tonight, an NYP… 1 hour ago

DrummerWrites

Steve Drumwright 🏠 RT @AdamMcCalvy: Stearns' words were powerful and personal. He reflected on the 1999 death of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed man who was shot an… 2 hours ago

AdamMcCalvy

Adam McCalvy Stearns' words were powerful and personal. He reflected on the 1999 death of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed man who was… https://t.co/KCl9ar4mZR 2 hours ago

QuarryCo

Quarry RT @NickAtNews: NYPD Chief Terence Monahan (right) says 10 police officers shot and killed a man in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood t… 2 hours ago


Police-Involved Shooting Rocks Crown Heights [Video]

Police-Involved Shooting Rocks Crown Heights

The NYPD says officers shot an armed man while responding to a call of shots fired in Crown Heights, but the incident is not believed to be related to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's Kristine Johnson..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos [Video]

Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos

Demonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published