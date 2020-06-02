Addressing a panel from his My Brother's Keeper movement in the wake of George Floyd 's death, former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said that voting and protest can "make people in power uncomfortable."

Obama : Vote or protest? It's not 'either or'

"I've been hearing a little bit of chatter on the internet about voting versus protest.

Politics and participation, versus civil disobedience and direct action.

This is not a 'either or'.

This is a 'both and' to bring about real change," Obama said.

Floyd was killed last Monday after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes.

All four responding officers have been charged in the incident that sparked nationwide protests.

Obama said that despite some violence by a "tiny minority," surveys show most Americans think the Black Lives Matter protests in response are justified.