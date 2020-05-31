Protests, Marches Over George Floyd's Death Expanding In North Texas
North Texans protesting George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis Police custody, are continuing to expand their marches to cities outside of Dallas and Fort Worth.
Salia RT @njdotcom: Police officers and elected officials marched alongside demonstrators in Newark and Camden Saturday. Both N.J. marches remain… 5 minutes ago
willie 真一郎 RT @nbcbayarea: San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City, Castro Valley and more. Over the past several days, marches and rallies for George Fl… 19 minutes ago
NBC Bay Area San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City, Castro Valley and more. Over the past several days, marches and rallies for G… https://t.co/nbLFgDvSwe 35 minutes ago
Josephine Miller Thousands attend Black Lives Matter vigil at Idaho State Capitol Building; smaller group protests and marches throu… https://t.co/V8PdO7YrbO 3 hours ago
ThePaintedLady RT @CBSDFW: Protests, Marches Over George Floyd's Death Expanding In North Texas
https://t.co/gzfNQ80pnA 3 hours ago
CBSDFW Protests, Marches Over George Floyd's Death Expanding In North Texas
https://t.co/gzfNQ80pnA 3 hours ago
mellifluousadele RT @enews: Adele is standing in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement: "Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simu… 5 hours ago
GC Campbell RT @murray_nyc: @realDonaldTrump TRUMP'S AGENDA
- use outrage over George Floyd's murder to distract from pandemic***(108,000 dead & 40… 8 hours ago
Raw Video: Vallejo Police Press Conference On Fatal Officer-Involved ShootingVallejo police announced Wednesday the death of a suspect shot early Tuesday morning by an officer who mistakenly thought he had a gun during incidents of civil unrest and looting. (6/3/20)
Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Delray BeachA peaceful protest was held Wednesday evening in Delray Beach to call for change after last week's death of George Floyd.