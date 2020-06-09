Global  

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

The Hindu Explains | What is Juneteenth?

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston learned from the Union army that they were free; the day is a...
Twitter Establishes Juneteenth as Official Company Holiday

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that from today onward, the company will recognize Juneteenth as a...
Pharrell Joins Virginia Governor to Announce Juneteenth as a Paid Holiday for State Employees

Pharrell announced alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that Juneteenth (June 19), the day...
Good Question: What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

Good Question: What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States -- but for many, it means so much more, reports Heather Brown (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 16, 2020

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth [Video]

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..

Celebrating Juneteenth amid BLM protests [Video]

Celebrating Juneteenth amid BLM protests

[NFA] Juneteenth, an annual U.S. holiday on June 19, has taken on greater significance this year following nationwide protests over racial injustice. Matthew Larotonda has more.

