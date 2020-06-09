Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday.

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that from today onward, the company will recognize Juneteenth as a...

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston learned from the Union army that they were free; the day is a...