Meet the 93-year-old who is fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:36s - Published
When Opal Lee was just twelve years old, her house in Fort Worth Texas was burned down by a mob who decided that her family didn’t deserve to have it.

Their home lay in ruins, but Opal didn’t let that stop her.In her 93 years of life, Opal raised four children, earned her college degree, became a schoolteacher, a social worker, and food bank coordinator.

To this day, she continues to inspire, with her fight to make June 19th, otherwise known as ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday.In her fight to make Juneteenth, the day when all slaves were officially freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, a national holiday, Opal has brought attention to her cause by walking 2.5 miles in cities across the country.

