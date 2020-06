Juneteenth flag at state Capitol for first time Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 00:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Juneteenth flag at state Capitol for first time For the first time in Wisconsin history the Juneteenth flag flew at the state Capitol. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GUIDANCE.COMING UP NEXT, HISTORY AT THESTATE CAPITOL.Adrienne: A FIRST AT THE STATECAPITOL, THE GOVERNOR DECIDED TOFLY THE JUNETEENTH FLAG, FRIDAY.HERE’S A LOOK AT IT.JUNE 19, 1865 MARKS THE DAYSLAVES IN GALVESTON, TEXASLEARNED ABOUT THE END TOSLAVERY.THE NEWS CAME TWO AND A HALFYEARS AFTER PRESIDENT LINCOLNISSUED THE EMANCIPATIONPROCLAMATION.WISCONSIN’S FIRST BLACKLIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, MANDELABARNES SAID THIS YEAR,"JUNETEENTH HAS PARTICULARSIGNIFICANCE AS WE FINDOURSELVES IN THE MIDST OF AMOVEMENT FOR RACIAL JUSTICE ANDAN END TO SYSTEMIC R