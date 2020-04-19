Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest held along Forest Hill Boulevard in Lake Clarke Shores
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Protest held along Forest Hill Boulevard in Lake Clarke Shores

Protest held along Forest Hill Boulevard in Lake Clarke Shores

About a dozen protesters were spotted Wednesday afternoon along Forest Hill Boulevard near Interstate 95 in Lake Clarke Shores carrying signs that said "my life matters" and "no justice, no peace."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHEN WE WERE THERE... ABOUT ADOZEN OR SO PEOPLEGATHERED....HOLDING SIGNS ANDCALLING ATTENTION TO THE ISSUEOF POLICE BRUTALITY..

AND THEDEATH OF GEORGE FL





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters gather in Wellington at Forest Hill Blvd. and Highway 441 [Video]

Protesters gather in Wellington at Forest Hill Blvd. and Highway 441

A group of protesters gathered once again in Wellington on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Forest Hill Boulevard and Highway 441.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published
Protesters share their message in Lake Clarke Shores [Video]

Protesters share their message in Lake Clarke Shores

A small group of protesters shared their message in Lake Clarke Shores on Saturday in response to the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:04Published
Motorcyclist dies in Lake Clarke Shores crash [Video]

Motorcyclist dies in Lake Clarke Shores crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a crash.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:21Published