A number of voices stepped up to the podium at Wednesday's protest in Big Spring Park such as Commissioner JesHenry Malone and Mayor Tommy Battle.

We're following breaking news out of downtown huntsville.

Right now -- hundreds of people are in big spring park protesting after the death of george floyd in minneapolis.

Our team of reporters are scattered across the park following the protest.

We want to go to waay 31's steven dilsizian.

Steven -- do you get the feeling that this protest is going to end in fifteen minutes?