Demonstration starts back up at Miller Park Wednesday

Been happening right here in chattanooga over the past few days.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins us now live with what might happen tonight.

Last night i was told another march would happen tonight and it would start here at miller park.

Right now, people have gathered in the park.

A much smaller group.

People started getting here as early as 5.

This would be the 5th day in a row that there has been a protest in chattanooga.

Events last night remained peaceful and more calm than the earlier protests.

There was chanting and yelling and at one point during their march, demonstrators stopped and gathered in front of the courts building.

That march ended before 11pm.

Tonight, it is looking like there could be rain.

Not sure how that may impact events tonight.

But we will let you know how things play out.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

