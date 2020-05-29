They held up placards and stood at the bottom of the steps continuing their peaceful protest.

They chanted to commemorate George Floyd.

These protesters marched towards the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Protesters March and Chant During the George Floyd Protest

While some march and others sing, these D.C. residents are banging pots and pans – a form of...

A New Jersey police chief and several officers marched in solidarity with protesters in one of the...

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds rallied in downtown Phoenix to demonstrate against the death of George...