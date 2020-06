Home invasion suspect seen in Opa Locka

Lucie police are seeking the public's help in identifying a home intruder who they said attacked and robbed an elderly man.

NEW INFORMATION - SINCE 11O'CLOCK LAST NIGHT.

PORT ST.LUCIE POLICE SAY, THE SUSPECTIN A HOME INVASION, WAS SEENIN OPA LOCKA FLORIDA!

TUESDAYAFTERNOON, AN 88-YEAR-OLD MANWAS ATTACKED AND ROBBED INSIHIS HOME ON SOUTHEAST PITCHERROAD, ACCORDING TO DETECTIVES.JUST TODAY, POLICE SAID THVICTIM'S STOLEN CREDIT CARDWAS USED IN MIAMI- DADECOUNTY!

THE SUSPECT WAS SEENWEARING A DARK GRAY T-SHIRTWITH "CALL- DUTY" ON THEFRONT.

HE MAY STILL BE DRIVITHE ELDERLY MAN'S TEAL JEEPWRANGLER.

