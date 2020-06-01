New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland

Video obtained by Reuters showed people performing the haka outside the consulate in downtown Auckland - one of many protests that took place around the globe in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, after the death of George Floyd in the United States.
Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the..
