New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published 28 minutes ago New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland Video obtained by Reuters showed people performing the haka outside the consulate in downtown Auckland - one of many protests that took place around the globe in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, after the death of George Floyd in the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Floyd's death has sparked outrage that has swept across a politically and racially divided United States, with hundreds of thousands of protests across the country.



