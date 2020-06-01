Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland

New Zealanders perform the haka in front of U.S. consulate in Auckland

Video obtained by Reuters showed people performing the haka outside the consulate in downtown Auckland - one of many protests that took place around the globe in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, after the death of George Floyd in the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Floyd's death has sparked outrage that has swept across a politically and racially divided United States, with hundreds of thousands of protests across the country.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter

Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter [Video]

Thousands march in New Zealand in suppport of Black Lives Matter

Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published