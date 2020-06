A deeper look at the concept of white privilege

WON’T TURN VIOLENT.IN LONDON, GREG PALKOT, FOXNEWS.MANY HAVE BEEN HAVINGCONVERSATIONS ABOUT WHITEPRIVILEGE IN RESPONSE TO THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD.ONE PROFESSOR’S TWEET COMPARINGHIS SITUATION TO FLOYD’S... HASBEEN GETTING A LOT OF ATTENTIONONLINE.HE AND FLOYD WERE BOTH ARRESTED,FOR ALLEGEDLY SPENDING ACOUNTERFEIT 20 DOLLAR BILLHE SAYS FOR GEORGE FLOYD..

A MANHIS AGE WITH TWO KIDS..

IT WAS ADEATH SENTENCE.FOR THE PROFESSOR-- HE SAYS ITSNOW A STORY HE TELLS AT PARTIES-- IT’S SOMETHING TO LAUABOUT.HE ENDS BY SAYING..

THAT IWHITE PRIVILEGE.MARK MCOY TELLS US, HIS ARRESTHAPPENED WHEN HE WAS 18.BUT HAVING HIS 12-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER BRING UP FLOYD’SSIMILAR ARREST... NOW DROVE HITO POST ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE...AND IT IS RESONATING WITH TENSOF THOUSANDS OF OTHERS."there’s a bit of people seeingin that their own whiteprivilege and never having founda way to kind of express it inthe same way that i’m well awareof it and have been aware of itsince it happened but i haven’had you know a place to talkabout it.

I guess in this kindof format."HE SAYS ONE OF THE THINGS HEHOPES CAME ACROSS IN HISTWEET... WAS HIS DESIRE TOHUMANIZE GEORGE FLOYBOTH MCOY AND TIM WISE..

ANANTI-RACISM EDUCATOR AND AUTHOROF A NUMBER OF BOOKS ON RACISMAND WHITE PRIVILEGE... SAYACKNOWLEDGING WHITE PRIVILEGE ISA FIRST STEP... BUT THAT’S NOTWHERE IT STOPS."we’ve gotta learn to listen topeople of color and black folksin particular and believe thwhen they talk about theirexperiences whether that’s withcops or employers."WISE SAYS WE MUST RAISE THESEISSUES REGULARLY TO CREATEEQUALITY -- NOT JUST WHENTHERE’S A CRISIS.HE ADDS -- IT’S ALSO IMPORTANTTO LET OUR FAMILIES, FRIENDS ANDCOLLEAGUES KNOW WHERE WE STANDIN THIS MOMENT..

AND CHALLENGETHEM ON WHERE THEY STAND.HE ALSO SAYS WE NEED T