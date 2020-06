Drew Brees facing backlash over response to kneeling during National Anthem

Drew Brees' comments on kneeling during the National Anthem are leading to controversy.

DREW BREES IS FACING A LOT OFBACKLASH THIS MORNING, OVERCOMMENTS HE MADE ABOUT KNEELINGDURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM.YAHOO FINANCE INTERVIEWED THESAINTS QUARTERBACK, AND ASKEDHIM ABOUT PLAYERS POTENTIALLYKNEELING DURING THE UPCOMINGSEASON TO PROTEST POLICEBRUTALITY.HE SAID HE WOULD NEVER AGREEWITH A DECISION LIKE THAT,SAYING IT WOULD BE AN INSULT TOHIS GRANDFATHERS, WHO SERVED INWORLD WAR TWO.INSTEAD, HE SAID STANDING WITHYOUR HAND OVER YOUR HEART IS THEBEST WAY TO SHOW UNITY.IT'S A COMMENT HIS OWN TEAMMATESHAVE CRITICIZED HIM FOR.Malcolm Jenkins/New OrleansSaints Safety: "Drew Brees, ifyou don't understand howhurtful, how insensitive yourcomments are, you are part ofthe problem.

And it shows thatyou don’t know history becausewhen our grandfathers fought forthis country and served and theycame back, they didn’t come bacto a hero’s welcome.

They cameback and got attacked forwearing their uniforms."BREES HAS NOT RESPONDED TO THECRITICISM ABOUT HIS COMMENTS.HOWEVER, SENATOR RICK SCOTT ISDEFENDING THE QB.HE TWEETED OUT DREW BREES ISRIGHT.

EVEN WITH ITS FLAWS,AMERICA STILL STANDS AS A BEACONOF FREEDOM AND OPPORTUNITY.DISRESPECTING THE FLAG,