John Boyega hailed a hero. Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published 50 minutes ago John Boyega hailed a hero. John Boyega has been hailed a "hero" by LucasFilm, while other directors have pledged their support after he admitted he was unsure if his participation in anti-racism protests would damage his career. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Andy Willis RT @boblister_poole: John Boyega hailed 'hero' by Star Wars producers LucasFilm No, He Helped Incite Violence Against Passive British Polic… 3 minutes ago Gossip Department John Boyega hailed ‘hero’ by Star Wars producers LucasFilm following Black Lives Matter speech https://t.co/z0cGTGFDa3 6 minutes ago Livingmedia #StandUp #RT John Boyega hailed 'hero' by Star Wars producer LucasFilm https://t.co/iCOVjESHnE via @DailyMailCeleb 19 minutes ago PulpNews Crime #John Boyega hailed 'hero' by #Star Wars producer LucasFilm following #Black Lives Matter - Jun 4 @ 8:36 AM ET https://t.co/1oA8pix8Gs 21 minutes ago Elisa Mazzoni Top story: John Boyega hailed 'hero' by Star Wars producer LucasFilm following Black Lives Matter speech | Daily Ma… https://t.co/CROl06uiaL 38 minutes ago