John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.

‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega inspires at Black Lives Matter protest in London

The star gave an impassioned speech at a protest against the custodial killing of George Floyd in the...
John Boyega tears up during Black Lives Matter protest speech: 'We don't know what George Floyd could have achieved'

'I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f*** that'
Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest post [Video]

Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest post

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual days after sources confirmed she and Cole Sprouse had split.

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro [Video]

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

