John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London
John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.
Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest postLili Reinhart has come out as bisexual days after sources confirmed she and Cole Sprouse had split.
Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London ProIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now...