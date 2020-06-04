Global  

Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Manufacturing Stocks
In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Smartsheet, off about 22.6% and shares of Atlassian down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Comtech Telecommunications, trading lower by about 15.8% and Gilat Satellite Networks, trading lower by about 12.6%.





