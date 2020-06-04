Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Manufacturing Stocks Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 weeks ago Thursday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Manufacturing Stocks In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smartsheet, off about 22.6% and shares of Atlassian down about 6.5% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Thursday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smartsheet, off about 22.6% and shares of Atlassian down about 6.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Comtech Telecommunications, trading lower by about 15.8% and Gilat Satellite Networks, trading lower by about 12.6%.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services



In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 22.9%.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 13 hours ago Tuesday Sector Laggards: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks



In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 2.3% and shares of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago Monday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks



In trading on Monday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TORM, down about 22% and shares of Hertz Global.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago