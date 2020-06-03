Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor George Floyd
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor George Floyd

Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor George Floyd

Democratic Senators held a moment of silence in the U.S. Capitol’s Emancipation Hall to honor George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Democrats hold moment of silence for George Floyd

Democratic Senators hold an 8 minute and 46 seconds moment of silence on Capitol Hill to honor the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Thousands rally at Minn. capitol youth protest

Thousands of protesters gathered on the front lawn of the Minnesota Capitol as part of a youth...
USATODAY.com - Published

Texas football players march to Capitol to honor Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dozens of University of Texas football players marched with Austin police...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

ReidMadelynn

Madelynn A. Reid Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor George Floyd https://t.co/C5foJSfY2P 6 days ago

ClausWachmann

Claus Wachmann #BLM RT @rath_22: Can't forget about the dem Senators, they have a heart also! No fucking repubs? Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor George Floy… 1 week ago

rath_22

Demforever Can't forget about the dem Senators, they have a heart also! No fucking repubs? Senators Kneel In Capitol To Honor… https://t.co/xec9MoTR4F 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments President Donald Trump signed the order on Tuesday, which will create a database to track police misconduct. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues [Video]

Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues

Jon Stewart spoke out about racism and police brutality in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. According to Business Insider, Stewart said in his interview that police perpetuate..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures [Video]

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit. The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies. A nationwide push for policing..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published