Tuesday night protest following BLM Candlelight Vigil

PROMPTEDPROTESTS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY --AND AROUND THEWORLD --AS PEOPLEDEMANDED RACIALEQUALITY --AND AN END TOPOLICE BRUTALITY.IN BOISE ... LASTNIGHT THOUSANDSOF IDAHOANS CAMETOGETHER TOPEACEFULLY STANDIN SOLIDARITYDURING THE BLACKLIVES MATTERCANDLELIGHT VIGIL .STREETSSURROUNDING THESTATEHOUSE WEREFLOODED FORALMOST TWO HOURS.IDAHO NEWS SIXFRANKIE KATIFASREPORTS.SINGING RISE UPA PEACEFUL VIGIL INDOWNTOWN BOISEBROUGHT THECOMMUNITYTOGETHER TOHONOR BLACK MENAND WOMAN WHOHAVE DIED AT THEHANDS OF POLICEBRUTALITY ANDRACIAL VIOLENCE INOUR COUNTRYSHARING ANDSINGING CONTINUESWITH CROUCHHOLDING UPCANDLES AND FISTS.AHMAUD ARBERY,TRAYVON MARTIN,AND GEORGE FLOYDWERE JUST SOME OFTHE NAMESMEMORIALIZEDHOLD YOUR HAND UPSINGING STARTSWILL RISE UP RISELIKE THE DAY RISE UPORGANIZERSINSTRUCTED THECROWD TO LEAVEPEACEFULLY.

BUTWITHIN 30 MINUTESCHANTS COULD BEHEARD IN THEDISTANCE HEADINGIN THE DIRECTION OFTHE STATEHOUSE.CHANTING "BLACKLIVES MATTER BLACKLIVES MATTERA GROUP OFPROTESTORSQUICKLY GATHERINGMAKING THEIRVOICES HEARDBLACK LIVES MATTERBLACK LIVES MATTER"ON STEPS OFSTATEHOUSEBUT GROUPSSUPPORTING POLICETELLINGPROTESTORS THATALL LIVES MATTERUPSET THE CROWD..YOU GUYS AREINSTIGATORSI'M DEFINITELYWHITE.

KARMA ISGOING TO GET YOUBECAUSE IF ONE OFUS GOT TAKEN ABLACK THAT ONE OFYOURS WILL GETTAKEN THEN YOU'LLUNDERSTAND .

YOUKNOW WHAT THEY'REA WASTE OF ENERGYTHIS IS EXACTLYWHAT THEY WANT USTO DO... CHANTINGOF GEORGE FLOYD... IDON'T UNDERSTANDIF I'M A WASTE OFENERGY THEN GOBOISE POLICE ANDIDAHO STATE POLICELINED THESTATEHOUSE STEPSMONITORING THEGROWING CROWDAND INTERACTIONS.SOME DONNING RIOTGEAR IN THE EVENTTHE PROTEST TOOK AVIOLENT TURN.POLICE APPEAREDPEACEFUL.

AS DIDMOST OF THEPROTESTORSSAY IS NAME GEORGEFLOYD SAY ITLOUDER GEORGEFLOYD SAY IT AGAINGEORGE FLOYDAFTER FOUR HOURSOF MARCHINGAROUNDDOWNTOWN,CHANTING, HOLDINGSIGNS AND MAKINGTHEIR VOICES HEARDTHE LARGE GROUPOF PROTESTORSEVENTUALLYCLEARED.

NOINJURIES ORARRESTS WEREREPORTED..FRANKIE KATAFIASIDAHO NEWS 6/ FOX 9NOW.