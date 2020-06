CAGESIDE Episode 3: A Look At UFC 250 Nunes Vs. Spencer

UFC 250 will take place Saturday after several delays.

Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event.

Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Spencer's chances of leaving with gold and the exciting return of Cody Garbrandt as he attempts to regain his winning momentum after being knocked out in the past three bouts.