Brazil 's Amanda Nunes is hoping to defend her two championship titles this Saturday

UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer make weight for their title brawl at UFC250

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY UFC Digital: MUST COURTESY UFC~** VIDEO SHOWS: FELICIA SPENCER AND AMANDA NUNES WEIGHING IN FOR THEIR UFC 250 FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT AS WELL AS THEIR FACEOFF WITH UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE IN BETWEEN FIGHTERS SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES.

(JUNE 5, 2020)(UFC-MUST COURTESY UFC) 1.

FELICIA SPENCER WEIGHS IN AT 144.5 POUNDS (65.5 KGS) 2.

AMANDA NUNES WEIGHS IN AT 145 POUNDS (65.7 KGS) 3.

NUNES AND SPENCER FACEOFF WITH UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE IN CENTER STORY: Brazil's Amanda Nunes, the UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight title holder, and Canada's Felicia Spencer both made weight Friday (June 5) for their featherweight title fight at the main event of UFC 250 this weekend.

Both fighters weighed in with masks on, Nunes at 145 pounds (65.7 kilograms) and Spencer at 144.5 (65.5 kgs).

Nunes (19-4) has a chance to become the first multi-weight class title holder to successfully defend both belts.

Spencer (8-1) is Canada's first title challenger since George St.

Pierre in 2017.

Nunes has been bantamweight champion since July 2016, making her the longest-reigning current titleholder in the UFC.

She pulled off a stunning upset when she knocked out the formidable Cris Cyborg in under a minute to win the title in 2018.

(Production:Peter Bullock)