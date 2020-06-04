Global  

Reggie Bush shares a personal message to his friend and former teammate Drew Brees
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Reggie Bush joins LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley to continue the conversation about his friend and former teammate Drew Brees' recent statements.

Reggie explains why he forgives Brees' apology.

