Health department releases names of nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 CASES.16 WAPT'S TROYJOHNSON IS LIVEFROM HIS HOME WITH MORE ON THOSEFACILITIES -- PARTICULARLY ONEIN HINDS COUNTY... MEGAN --THE NAMES AND COUNTY LOCATIONSOF THEFACILITIES WERE POSTED ON THESTATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'S WEBSITELASTNIGHT...HERE IS VIDEO OF ONE OF THEFACILITIES LISTEDON THE WEBSITE...WOODLANDSREHABILITATION AND HEALTH CARECENTER INCLINTON...AT THAT FACILITY, 19 EMPLOYEESHAVETESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS,AND 57RESIDENTS...8 PEOPLE HAVE DIED...ACCORDING TO THE WEBSITE --THERE ARE 6 FACILITIES WITHCOVID-19 OUTBREAKS IN HINDSCOUNTY..4 IN MADISON COUNTY, AND 3 INRANKINCOUNTY..STATE HEALTH DIRECTOR DR. THOMASDOBBS SAYSLONG TERM CARE EMPLOYEES WHOCONTRACT THE VIRUS ARE THEDRIVING FORCE BEHIND THE SPREADOF COVID-19 AT THEFACILITIES.

3:00-3:11"ITS PEOPLE ARE CATCHING THECOMMUNITY, THEY'REPRESYMPTOMATIC OR ASYMPTOMATIC.OUR SENSE ISPEOPLE ARE SICK AND NOT COMINGTO WORK.

ALTHOUGH THATCERTAINLY CAN HAPPEN AND THENUNKNOWINGLY WILL INFECT FOLKS.THE LONG TERM CARE FACILITY WITHTHELARGEST CASES OF COVID-19, ISBEDFORD CARE CENTER OFHATTIESBURG...THERE -- 92 RESIDENTS TESTEDPOSITIVE..

25 RESIDENTS HAVEDIED...YOU CAN FIND THE FULL LIST OFCOVID-19FACILITY OUTBREAKS ACROSS THESTATE ONWAPT DOT COM..

IN TOTAL, THERE ARE 126 COVID-19OUTBREAKS AT LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES ACROSS THESTATE..REPORTING LIVE FROM HOME THISEVENING...TROY JOHNSON, 16 WAPTNEWS.

TONIGHT, WE HAVE A BETTER IDEAOF JUSTHOW DEVASTATING THE NO