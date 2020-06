Philadelphia Weather: Steamy And Stormy Stretch Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:33s - Published 3 days ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STEADY STREAM OF THE CARSVISITED THE PSE&G COMFORTSTATION WHERE WORKERS LOADED UPINTERRUPTION WITH ICE AND WATERTO HELP THOSE WITHOUT POWERAS CLEAN-UP FROM THE STORMCONTINUES, WE'RE CAREFULLYWATCHING THE RADAR FOR MORESEVERE WEATHER, METEOROLOGISTKATE BILO JOINS US LIVE FROM HERHOME, HI, KATE.LUCKILY THE STORMS FOR NOWHAVE STAYED WELL OFF TO THEWEST.BUT THEY ARE STARTING TO CREEPINTO PORTIONS OF BERKS COUNTY.AND LATER TONIGHT, WE'LL SEE ALINE OF HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS,HEAVY RAIN MAKERS ESPECIALLYTHAT WILL BE MOVING IN FROM THEHERE'S A LITTLE BIT OF GOODNEWS, THE LINE THAT JUST MOVEDTHROUGH PITTSBURGH IT DID HAVESEVERE STORM WARNINGS ATTACHEDTO IT.IT DOES NOT HAVE THEM ANYLONGER, IT LOOKS LIKE IT'S MOREHEAVY RAIN, WHAT WE NEED TOWATCH ARE THE CELLS MOVINGTHROUGH BERKS COUNTY AN FEWACROSS SOUTHERN CENTRALPENNSYLVANIA NEAR HAGERSTOWNMARYLAND, THOSE COULD RETAINSOME STRENGTH AND BE SEVERE ASTHEY MOVE INTO OUR REGION.NOW, WE'VE GOT ONE CELL YOU CANSEE THE PURPLE, THAT'S ANINDICATION OF HEAVY RAIN LIKELYFOLLOWING WITH THAT CELL ORPOTENTIALLY SOME HAIL.THAT'S THE CELL THAT HAD ATORNADO WARNING ASSOCIATED WITHIT.NORTH OF HARRISBURG, NO LONGERTORNADO WARNING BUT A SEVERETHUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BERKSCUT IN EFFECT AND THAT GOES THATWILL 7:00.MOST OF THE THUNDERSTORMACTIVITY WILL STAY OFF TO THENORTH AND WEST OF PHILADELPHIAUNTIL AT LEAST 9:00 OH R 10:00TONIGHT.ONCE WE GET INTO 10:00 OR 11:00.MAKE SURE YOU TUNE IN 10:00 ONTHE CW PHILLY AND BACK HERE AT11:00.WE WILL HAVE THE RAIN WE LOOKEDAT PITTSBURGH AND THERE MAY BEIMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS YOU CANSEE THESE LITTLE CELLS EVEN AT3:00 IN THE MORNING, LIGHTENINGAND THUNDER POSSIBLE.NO SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOROUR AREA TODAY, BUT WE DID STILLHAVE THE RISK THAT ANY CELL THATCOMES THROUGH LATER TONIGHTCOULD PRODUCE WIND DAMAGE ASWELL AS HAIL, HEAVY RAIN FALLTHAT COULD LEAD TO BRIEFFLOODING OR PONDING CANNOT RULEOUT A TORNADO.THOUGH THE RISK AS OF NOW LOOKSVERY LOW.70 DEGREES OVERNIGHT LOW.SCATTERED HEAVY STORMS, STILLQUITE STEAMY.TOMORROW IS ANOTHER HOT ANDSTEAMY DAY AT 87.MOSTLY CLOUDY, WITH SCATTEREDTHUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON.YOU CAN SEE AS WE GO THROUGHTOMORROW AFTERNOON, AGAIN,ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY DOWNPOURSWITH THE SHOWERS AND STORMS THATWILL LINE UP ACROSS THE AREA.JUST WANT TO SHOW YOU A QUICKLOOK AT TRANG DO CRISTOBAL.IT'S OVER PORTIONS OF MEXICO BUTIT WILL GO BACK INTO THE GULF OFMEXICO AND LIKELY MAKE LANDFALL.LOOKS LIKE THE MOISTURE WILLSTAY AWAY FROM US, BUT WE'LL







