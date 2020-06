Philadelphia Weather: Sticky Stretch Continues Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Meteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILLIAMSTOWN, NEW JERSEY.THE BEAR MIGHT NEED TO TAKEANOTHER DIP OR TWO THISWEEKENDED, MATT PETERSON HEREWITH THE FORECAST, SUMMER LIKEFORECAST ON THE FIRST DAYEVERY SUMMER.GOOD MORNING, MATT.YES, GOOD MORNING, JAN,VERY SUMMARY SATURDAY, INSTORE FOR US TODAY, IF YOU'RELUCKY ENOUGH TO MAYBE BE DOWNTHE SHORE OR HAVE ACCESS TOPOOL YOU MIGHT BE TAKING A DIPLATER THIS AFTERNOON, ANDSPECIALLY, MAYBE TOMORROW, ANDINTO NEXT WEEK, AS WELL, BUTLET'S TAKE A LOOK OUTSIDE ONTHE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK,WONDERFUL CENTER CITY SKYLINE,THEN YOU TAKE IN THISWONDERFUL SCENE ON THENEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK.LET'S CHECK IN WITH COUPLE OFTHE WEATHER WATCH THAT'SMORNING, WE START THINGS OUTWITH JOHN, AT 68 DEGREES,HERE, EARLY THIS MORNING.SIX A FOR LOU, UP INEAGLEVILLE.DOWN IN DELAWARE, IN NEWARK,WE GOT DELORES AT 62 DEGREES,THE COOLEST SPOT IS JOHN, INPERKASIE TALKING TEMPERATURESACROSS THE RIVER IN CHERRYHILL NEW JERSEY FOR JEN ANYHER BACKYARD AND 64 DEGREESTHIS MORNING, IN CHERRY HILLOR I SHOULD SAY CHESTNUT HILL,IN THE CHESTNUT HILL SECTIONEVERY PHILADELPHIA 64 DEGREES,THANKS TO ALL OF THE WEATHERWATCHERS WHO CONTINUE TO GIVEUS THESE GREAT OBSERVATIONS,THROUGHOUT THESE THISDIFFICULT TIME JUMP AHEAD ITTALKING ABOUT OUR SUMMER WHICHSTARTS TODAY AT 5:43 IN THEEVENING, THE LONGEST DAY OFTHE YEAR WITH THE SUMMER STOLESTILLS, OVER 15 HOURS EVERYDAYLIGHT FROM SUN UP TOSUNDOWN, 48 DEGREES,DEFINITELY REFLECTING IT WILLBE EXTRA MUGGY SPECIALLYHEADED PAST 1:00 THISAFTERNOON OVERNIGHT TONIGHTTHE SHOWER CHANCE ALSO DIEDOWN, WILL STAY MUGGY,TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEASONUNTIL NOT LITTLE ABOVE AVERAGEDROP IT DOWN TO THE MID TOUPPER 60S, OVER NIGHT LOWSTONIGHT VERY SIMILAR TO WITH AWE'VE HAD THE LAST NOWEVENINGS, THEN ON FATHERS DAYITSELF ANOTHER STEAMY DAY,MORE THUNDERSTORM CHANCES HIGHOF 86 SELL CELEBRATING DAD ONSUNDAY.WE TALK ABOUT THE COMFORTINDEX, NOT GOING TO BE LIVINGUP TO ITS NAME, VERYUNCOMFORTABLE, SATURDAY,SUNDAY, EARLY NEXT WEEK, HUMIDTO POTENTIALLY GETTING UP TOTHE EXCESSIVE RANGE, VERYUNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS HERECONTINUE FROM THE END OF THEWEEK THROUGH THE WEEKEND ANDINTO EARLY NEXT WEEK AS WELLNO SEVERE WEATHER TODAYOVERNIGHT TONIGHT SHOWERCHANCE WILL DIE DOWN.AND WE WAKE UP SUNDAY MORNING,A LOT LIKE TODAY, PRETTYQUIET, NOT COMFORTABLE, ALSOWATCHING FOR ANOTHER AFTERMOON TOMORROW, WITH MORE HOTAND HUMID WEATHER, AND THATMENS IT WILL BE ANOTHER DAYWHERE START UP AFTER 1:00 INTHE AFTERNOON, 86 FOR FATHERSDAY, SHY OF 09 DEGREES MONDAY,HIGH OF 89, KIM OF MOVERTHUNDERSTORMS INTO THE MIX 92,19 DEGREES RESPECTFULLY, THENWEAK FRONT WILL COME THROUGHWON'T OFFER MUCH IN THE WAY OFRELIEF FROM TEMPERATURES, BUTGOOD NEWS FOR US WE COULD GET







