Midday Weather Update: Afternoon T-Storm Chances Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:31s - Published 7 minutes ago Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INFORMATION ON HOW YOU CAN BEPART OF IT ON OUR WEBSITECBSPHILLY.COM.PERFECT DAY IT READ INSIDEWITH THE AIR-CONDITIONING,REALLY MUGGY OUT THERE,LLARISA.YES, IT IS.IT IS A HOT ONE, JIM, AND THEWEEK IS ONLY GETTING STARTEDWE WILL CONTINUE HERE WITHTHIS MUGGY AND VERY HOT AIRMASS, LOCKED IN PLACE, OVERTHE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.WE WILL GO AHEAD AND ACCEPTEDYOU OUTDOORS RIGHT NOWTEMPERATURES IN THE 80S BUTLATER ON THIS AFTERNOON WE DOANTICIPATE HIGH OF 90 DEGREESHERE IN PHILADELPHIA.IF YOU'RE UP IN THE POCONOS ITWILL STAY SOUP THINK, AS WELL,TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TOUPPER 80S, AND IF YOU ARELOOKING FOR SOME RELIEF, FROMTHE HEAT, THEN HEAD DOWN TOTHE JERSEY SHORE.HIGHS THERE WILL BE IN THEUPPER 70S, ALL THANKS TO THESEA BREEZE THAT WILL KEEP THETEMPERATURES AT BAY.SO, THERE IS SOME RELIEF FROMTHE HEAT AND HUMIDITY NOWEVERYONE IS GOING TO BEEXPECTING SOME THUNDERSTORMACTIVITY AS WE HEAD TOWARD THELATER ON TONIGHT.BUT THE AREAS IN GREEN, THATYOU SEE, UNDER A MARGINAL RISKFOR SEVERE WEATHER.AS OF RIGHT NOW I DON'T THINKWE ANTICIPATE WIDESPREADACTIVITY, IT WILL BE ISOLATED,ANY THUNDERSTORM THAT DOESDEVELOP, BUT, WITH THAT BEINGSAID, ANY THUNDERSTORM THATDOES DEVELOP, CAN PRODUCE SOMEDOWNS POURS, YOU SEE THAT?WELL CIRCLE, I TRIED, DON'TJUDGE ME, THAT'S WHERE I'MTHINKING WE WILL SEE THE BESTCHANCE FOR ANY STRONG TOSEVERE STORMS, WITH PRIMARYIMPACTING DAMAGING WINDS, SOTHAT DOES INCLUDE LANCASTERCOUNTY, UP THROUGH READING,AND EVEN PARTS OF THE LEHIGHVALLEY, CANNOT RULE OUT FORJUST SOME STRONGER STORMSLATER ON THIS EVENING.LET'S GO AHEAD, TIME IT ALLOUT FOR YOU.HERE IS A LOOK AT FUTUREWEATHER.HERE IS 9:45, YOU CAN SEE THATMOST OF THE THUNDERSTORMACTIVITY STAYS WEST OUT OF THEREASON ON CONSIDERATION STREAMINTO THE AREA WHICH IS WHY THEAREA THAT I HAD HIGHLIGHTED,IS WHERE I'M THINKING WE CANCERTAINLY SEE THE BEST CHANCEFOR THESE STRONGER STORMS.BY 1:00 A.M., ON TUESDAY, ITIS LOOKING LITTLE DRIER.BUT WE ARE STILL GOING TOREMAIN UNSETTLED WITH THETHUNDERSTORMS POPPING UP ONCEAGAIN IT TUESDAY AFTERNOON.AND THAT'S GOING TO BE THEPATTERN ONCE AGAIN, ONWEDNESDAY.SO, FOR TONIGHT, DID I LEAVEIN A THUNDERSTORM CHANCESPECIALLY NORTH AND WEST OFTHE CITY.OTHERWISE, ANTICIPATE CLOUDYSKIES, IT WILL BE ANOTHER WARMAND MUGGY ONE OUT THERE, SOYES, HAVE THE AIR CONDITIONERSCRANKED UP.BECAUSE LOWS TONIGHT WILL BEIN THE 70S, AND WINDS WON'THELP AS ALL, THEY WILL REMAINOUT OF THE SOUTHWEST, AT5 MILES PER HOUR.NOW LETS GUESS AHEAD, DISSECTTHE SEVEN DAY FORECAST, ONCEAGAIN TODAY 90 DEGREES HERE INPHILADELPHIA.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR SOMERELIEF FROM THE HEAT, THENHEAD DOWN TO THE SHORE.IF YOU ARE IN THE CITY ANDSTAYING HERE, MAKE SURE TOCHECK ON NEIGHBORS, HAVE THEA-R CONDITIONER ON, HYDRATE,HYDRATE, HYDRATE.I CANNOT STRESS THAT ENOUGH.AND THEN WE ARE WATCHING FORLATE THUNDERSTORMS, ESPECIALLYPOINTS NORTH AND WEST.WHERE WE ARE WATCHING FOR THEPRIMARY IMPACT TO BE DAMAGINGWIND GUSTS.AS WE HEAD TOWARD TUESDAY,NICE DRY START TO THE DAY.WITH THUNDERSTORMS POPPING UPHERE AS WE HEAD TOWARD THEAFTERNOON, IT ANOTHER HOT,STICKY ONE, NOTICE THOSETEMPERATURES, 92 DEGREES HEREON TUESDAY.NINETY-ONE AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY.SO IF WE DO HIT HIGH OF 90TODAY, TOMORROW AND WEDNESDAY,THEN YES, THAT DOES CONSIDERUS A HEATWAVE.THE FIRST HEATWAVE OF THESEASON.NOW BY THURSDAY, ONCE WE CLEARFROM THE STORMS IT IS NOTGOING TO BE AS STEAMY BUT WILLSTILL BE HOT.NOTICE THE TEMPERATURE,87 DEGREES ON THURSDAY.EIGHTY-NINE ON FRIDAY.AND, JIM, SUMMER HERE, AND ITIS HERE WITH A VENGEANCE.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather Update



Rain chances linger throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:03 Published on May 27, 2020 Midday Weather Update: Beautiful Afternoon



Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 03:40 Published on May 21, 2020 Midday Weather Update: Windy Afternoon



Larissa Abreu has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 03:18 Published on May 12, 2020