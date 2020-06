Philadelphia Weather: Hot And Stormy Weekend Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:22s - Published 10 minutes ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

A CHECK ON THE FORECAST NOW. THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING HOT AND STORMY BUT GOING INTO THE COMMERCIAL BREAK KATE'S DAUGHTER DIDN'T CARE ONE BIT LEGS CROSSED ON THE SWING KICKING BACK. LOOKS LIKE SOME STORMS ARE GOING TO BE KICKING IN. HEY, KATE. [LAUGHTER] YEAH, SHE'S JUST CHILLING ON THE SWING THERE. I COULDN'T GET HER TO SAY WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK. NO NAP TODAY. SO, ME NEITHER OR HER SO WE'RE BOTH A LITTLE CRANKY RIGHT LET'S TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER BECAUSE WE ARE GOING TRACKING SOME STORMS OUTSIDE AS WE GET INTO TOMORROW AFTERNOON. LET'S HOPE MY COMPUTER'S WORKING FOR ME THIS TIME. WE'LL TRY IT AGAIN. LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT CURRENT TEMPERATURES. WE'RE LOOKING AT GENERALLY 70'S AND 80'S DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU ARE. SOME SPOTS HAD A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS ROLL ON THROUGH. OTHERS DID NOT. THE AREAS THAT GOT A LITTLE RELIEF, WELL, THE SUN CAME BACK QUICKLY. WE HAD A DOWNPOUR AT MY HOUSE AND NOW IT FEELS A WHOLE LOT BETTER BUT YOU CAN SEE THE WARMEST TEMPERATURES ARE ACTUALLY IN SOUTH JERSEY, NEAR 90 IN BRIDGETON AND EGG HARBOR CITY RIGHT NOW. 84 DEGREES AROUND 7 O'CLOCK IF YOU'RE PLANNING ON DOING SOME OUTDOOR DINING TONIGHT PROBABLY THE BEST NIGHT OF THE WEEKEND FOR IT ALTHOUGH SUNDAY MOST OF THE SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE SOUTH AND EAST OF PHILADELPHIA. TOMORROW DOESN'T LOOK GREAT. THAT'S WHEN WE'LL START TO SEE SOME LOCALLY STRONG OR SEVERE STORMS. THEY WILL BE SCATTERED. JUST KEEP AN EYE TO THE SKY IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE OUTSIDE. WE ZOOMED IN ON PORTIONS OF BURLINGTON COUNTY BUT THOSE SHOWERS HAVE MADE IT TOWARD THE COAST. JUST A FEW SCATTERED ONES OUT THERE THIS EVENING. TONIGHT STAYING WARM AND SLIGHTLY STICKY. WE WILL SEE A FEW PATCHY CLOUDS. TOMORROW CLOUDS AND A CHANCE FOR STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. DOWN THE SHORE SPOTTY THUNDERSTORM 86 DEGREES. IN THE POCONOS STORM CHANCES AS WELL AT 77 SO A SEVERE STORM THREAT FOR YOU SATURDAY. SUNDAY STAYING HOT AND STORMY WITH A HIGH AROUND 90. THE COMFORT INDEX SHOWING THAT INCREASE IN HUMIDITY AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND. AS WE TAKE A LOOK AT FUTURE WEATHER YOU CAN SEE JUST A FEW SPRINKLES HERE AND THERE. BUT THEN AS WE GET INTO YOUR SATURDAY HERE'S WHAT YOU WANT TO LOOK OUT FOR RIGHT THERE A LINE OF STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. NOW, AGAIN, THEY ARE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN BUT THEY COULD BE LOCALLY STRONG OR EVEN SEVERE. SO, A BIT OF A STORMY WEEKEND. SUNDAY STORMS LOOK A BIT MORE SCATTERED AND MAINLY OFF TO THE SOUTH. HOWEVER, STILL HAVE TO WATCH FOR THEM. HIGHS IN THE 90'S THROUGH THE WEEKEND. WE'LL KEEP IT THERE MONDAY.







