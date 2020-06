Philadelphia Weather: Staying Steamy

WILDLIFE OFFICIALS ARE WARNINGEVERYONE DO NOT APPROACH THEBEAR.IF YOU SEE HIM CONTACT POLICE.GOOD NEWS FOR PEOPLEHEADING DOWN THE SHORE.WILDWOOD ANNOUNCED THE RETURNOF FIREWORKS.THEY'LL HAVE SHOW ON JULY 4TH.LAUREN CASEY CHECKS IN FROMHOME.SHE'S IN FOR KATE.GETTING HOT LC.ABSOLUTELY, UKEE, YES,SUMMER OFFICIALLY BEGAN ONSATURDAY.MOTHER NATURE WAS LIKE CHECK,OKAY, IT'S SUMMER.HERE WE GO AND TODAY IT ISFEELING STEAMY GETTING A LIVELOOK AT CENTER CITYPHILADELPHIA.LOOKING LIKE SUMMER WITH THOSEPOOFY CUMULUS CLOUDS NOTRISING UP TOO TALL JUST YETBUT THEY MAY ESPECIALLY WESTOF THE CITY AND ACROSSPORTIONS OF DELAWARE AS WEHEAD INTO THE NEXT SEVERALHOURS BUT CHECK OUT SOME OFTHESE NUMBERS.87 DEGREES ON THE BOARDS RIGHTNOW.IN PHILADELPHIA, TEETERINGNEAR 90 IN ALLENTOWN,86 DEGREES IN WILMINGTON ANDWARM DOWN THE SHORE WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID80'S.DEW POINTS, THEY TELL US ABOUTTHAT STICKY FACTOR AND WHENTHEY'RE IN THE MID 60'S ITFEELS SO MUGGY.WHEN THEY'RE AT 70 DEGREES ASTHEY ARE RIGHT NOW INWILMINGTON, IT FEELS DOWNRIGHT STEAMY AND THAT'S WHERETHE NUMBERS WILL REMAIN AS WEHEAD INTO THE OVERNIGHT ANDTHAT IS IMPACTING OURFEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURE.FEELING LIKE 94 RIGHT NOW INLANCASTER.FEELING LIKE 91 IN WILMINGTONAND FEELING LIKE 90 IN TRENTONWHEN YOU FACTOR IN THATHUMIDITY.STORM SCAN3 SHOWING US QUIETCONDITIONS RIGHT NOW ACROSSTHE DELAWARE AND LEHIGHVALLEYS BUT YOUR EYE FOCUSESTO THE WEST WHERE WE HAVETHUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY GOING ONACROSS CENTRAL PORTIONS OFPENNSYLVANIA AND IN AND AROUNDTHE D.C.

AREA AND A FEW SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS AS WELL.THE GOOD NEWS IS MUCH OF THISACTIVITY WILL STAY AWAY FROMUS.MODELS INDICATING IT WILLSTART TO PETER OUT AS ITCONTINUES TO SLOWLY MAKE ITSWAY EASTBOUND BUT WE COULD SEESOME OF THESE STORMS BUILDINGIN AS I MENTIONED ESPECIALLYWEST OF THE CITY WHERE WE DOHAVE A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVEREWEATHER INTO THE THIS EVENINGAND THE FIRST PART OF TONIGHTNAMELY WEST OF I-76 AND ACROSSPORTIONS OF DELAWARE, SLIGHTRISK OF SEVERE WEATHER ACROSSLANCASTER AND BERKS COUNTYOVER THE NEXT COUPLE HOURS.FUTURE WEATHER IS GOING TOSHOW WAS I'M TALKING ABOUT.WE HAVE A CAST OVER THEATMOSPHERE RIGHT NOWESPECIALLY EAST OF I-95 SOSOUTH JERSEY YOU'RE LIKELY TOBE LEFT OUT OF MUCH OF THESTORM ACTIVITY BUT ACROSSDELAWARE, A FEW OF THOSESTRONGER STORMS TRY TO SNEAKIN AS WE HEAD INTO THISEVENING AND THEN BY MIDNIGHTTHAT STORM ACTIVITYDIMINISHING.NOT GOING TO RULE OUT THEPOSSIBILITY THAT A STORM COULDMAKE ITS WAY TO THE CITY BUTAGAIN ISOLATED IN NATURE.OTHERWISE, TONIGHT PARTLYCLOUDY, WARM AND MUGGY.WE'RE ONLY FALLING BACK TO72 DEGREES.AND THEN FOR OUR DAY TOMORROW,EVEN HOTTER, UP TO 92 DEGREES,PARTLY CLOUDY AND STEAMY WAYCHANCE OF A FEW STORMSESPECIALLY AS YOU HEAD INTOTOMORROW NIGHT.THEN AFTER THAT STORM CHANCETOMORROW NIGHT, DEW POINTSSTART TO DROP OFF AND BRING USA BREAK IN THE HUMIDITY.STILL HOT, HIGH TEMPERATURESTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY BUT IT'SGOING TO BE FEELING MUCH MORE