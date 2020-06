Philadelphia Weather: Changes On The Way Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:21s - Published 24 minutes ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT'S THE SAME BEAR.IN DEPTFORD, HOWARD MONROE,CBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."WELL, IT'S ANOTHER PICTUREPERFECT DAY BUT IF YOU'RETHINKING ABOUT HEADING TO THEBEACH TONIGHT WATCH OUT FORDANGEROUS SURF.THERE'S A HIGHRISE OFDANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS AT THEJERSEY SHORE AND DELAWAREBEACHES THROUGHOUT TONIGHT.METEOROLOGIST KATE BILO JOINSUS LIVE FROM HOME WITH A LOOKAT THAT AND WHEN THE HUMIDITYCOMES BACK.SUMMER STARTS OFFICIALLYLATE IN THE DAY ON SATURDAYAND THAT'S REALLY WHEN WE'REGOING TO START TO FEEL THATUPTICK IN HEAT AND HUMIDITY.A VERY SUMMER-LIKE PATTERNHEADING OUR WAY WITH HOTSTEAMY DAYS AND THE CHANCE FORPOP-UP SHOWERS AND STORMS.SO HOPE YOU'VE ENJOYED THISNICE STRETCH OF WEATHER.LET'S TAKE A LOOK ATTEMPERATURES OUTSIDE RIGHT NOWAND BOY IS IT COMFY.WE'VE GOT BLUE SKIES FEWPATCHY CLOUDS, FURTHER NORTHMORE SUNSHINE TODAY AS HELPEDTEMPERATURES RISE TO 78 INREADING, 76 IN ALLENTOWN, 74IN PHILADELPHIA.MEANWHILE IT'S ONLY 67 INGEORGETOWN AND 66 IN WILDWOODATLANTIC CITY IS 69.THE LAST SIX DAYS, WELL, LASTWEDNESDAY WAS A HOT ONE ANDTHEN WE PUT TOGETHER SUCH ANICE LITTLE STRETCH HERE.FRIDAY WAS WARM BUT LOWHUMIDITY AND THEN 76 SATURDAY,77 SUNDAY, 77 YESTERDAY.TODAY ANOTHER DAY IN THE UPPER70'S.SUCH A FANTASTIC JUNE STRETCH.UNFORTUNATELY HERE COMESSUMMERTIME AND YOU CAN SEETHIS SYSTEM IS WHAT WE'REGOING TO BE WATCHING.THIS IS WHAT WE CALL A CUTOFFLOW OR A CLOSED LOW.USUALLY STORM SYSTEMS MOVEFROM WEST TO EAST.THEY'RE PART OF A MAINSTEERING ACROSS THE COUNTRY.MOST STORMS TAKE ABOUT THREEDAYS TO CROSS FROM WEST COASTTO EAST COAST.THIS ONE DOESN'T HAVE ANYFORWARD MOTION.IT'S JUST SITTING SPINNING.ITS NOT EXPECTED TO THE JETSTREAM FLOW.YOU CAN'T GET RID OF IT UNTILYOU HAVE BIG PATTERN CHANGE TOPUSH IT OUT.THAT AREA OF LOW PRESSURE ISGOING TO BE DRIFTING THROUGHAS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKENDAND IT'S NOT GOING TO LEAVEANY TIME SOON.TONIGHT 59 DEGREES, PARTLYCLOUDY WITH A COOL BREEZETOMORROW 77 PARTLY TO MOSTLYCLOUDY WITH LATE DAY SHOWERPOSSIBLE TO THE SOUTH MAINLYDOWN THE SHORE AND INDELAWARE.NOT THE BEST BEACH DAY WE'VEEVER HAD THE FIRST HALF OF THEDAY IS NICER THAN THE SECONDHALF.SCATTERED SHOWERS DEVELOPINGIN THE AFTERNOON BUT AGAINTHAT HIGH RISK FOR RIPCURRENTS WILL REDEVELOPTOMORROW AND IT STILL WILL BEWINDY WITH WINDS GUSTING TO 25 MILES PER HOUR.SO ENTERING THE SURF ISDISCOURAGED INTO THIS EVENING,WE'LL SEE THIS AGAIN TOMORROW.A HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WITHTHAT SYSTEM SITTING SPINNINGAND CHURNING UP THE OCEAN.FUTURE WEATHER SHOWS 6:30TOMORROW EVENING YOU CAN SEESTILL MOST OF THE SHOWERS ARESTILL OFF TO THE SOUTH.BY THURSDAY THEY START TOCREEP FURTHER NORTH.NOW THAT LOW IS GOING TOSLOWLY START TO DISSIPATE ABIT AS IT DRIFTS BY TO OURWEST INTO THE WEEKEND.IT'S GOING TO GETAWAY FROMSOME OF THAT OCEANIC MOISTUREAND IT'S NOT GOING TO BE QUITEAS POT TENT BUT STILL WILLPROVIDE ENOUGH INSTABILITY TOCAUSE SCATTERED SHOWERS FRIDAYINTO THE AFTERNOON AND WE'LLSEE THIS POP UP AGAIN OVER THEFATHER'S DAY WEEKEND.SO SATURDAY'S HIGH IS 89.SUMMER BEGINS A WARM ANDSTEAMY DAY.A SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMCHANCE IN THE AFTERNOON ANDAGAIN ON SUNDAY, HOT AND HUMIDWITH THOSE POP-UP AFTERNOONSTORMS.THEY'RE MAINLY WHAT WE CALLDIURNALLY DRIVEN WHICH MEANSTHEY'RE MAINLY RELEGATED TOTHE LATE AFTERNOON EARLYEVENING TIME FRAME WHEN THEDAY IS AT ITS HOTTEST AND IT'SMOST UNSTABLE.YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHERSEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWER ANDTHUNDERSTORM CHANCES RETURNTHURSDAY AND WE'LL HAVE SPOTTYSTORM CHANCES EVERY DAYTHROUGH THE WEEKEND AS WE HEAT







