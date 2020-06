Teen who cleaned Bailey Avenue given full scholarship, car and insurance Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 days ago Teen who cleaned Bailey Avenue given full scholarship, car and insurance Matt Block’s 2004 red convertible Mustang is his pride and joy. But after seeing 7 Eyewitness New’s story on the 18-year-old Hutch Tech student who spent around 10 hours cleaning up Bailey Avenue in Buffalo after the violence Monday night He’s giving the car to Antonio Gwynn. 0

