Medical report says death of Manuel Ellis in police custody was 'homicide'

Medical report says death of Manuel Ellis in police custody was 'homicide'

A black man was killed as a result of oxygen deprivation in police custody in Tacoma, Wash., according to a medical examiner's report.

Tacoma Mayor: Officers Who Arrested Manuel Ellis 'Should Be Fired And Prosecuted'

Earlier this week, a medical examiner ruled the black man's death in police custody was a homicide,...
"Can't breathe": Death of man in Tacoma police custody ruled homicide

Gov. Jay Inslee said that he and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards promise a "full and complete...
Manuel Ellis: Tacoma Man Died In Police Custody, Saying He 'Can't Breathe'

"We are devastated to have the death of Manuel Ellis become a part of this national conversation,"...
Shocking! Elderly man tied to bed in hospital as family fail to pay bill in MP's Shajapur [Video]

Shocking! Elderly man tied to bed in hospital as family fail to pay bill in MP's Shajapur

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old elderly man was tied on a bed in a hospital as their family members failed to make payment of due medical bills. The incident occurred in a private hospital in..

Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland Saturday To Protest The Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland Saturday To Protest The Death Of George Floyd

Demonstrators gathered Saturday all around Baltimore and other parts of Maryland to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash [Video]

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations..

