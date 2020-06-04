Medical report says death of Manuel Ellis in police custody was 'homicide'
A black man was killed as a result of oxygen deprivation in police custody in Tacoma, Wash., according to a medical examiner's report.
Shocking! Elderly man tied to bed in hospital as family fail to pay bill in MP's ShajapurIn a shocking incident, an 80-year-old elderly man was tied on a bed in a hospital as their family members failed to make payment of due medical bills. The incident occurred in a private hospital in..
Demonstrators Gather Across Maryland Saturday To Protest The Death Of George FloydDemonstrators gathered Saturday all around Baltimore and other parts of Maryland to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.
Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlashFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations..