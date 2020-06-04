LEGO Pulls Advertising for White House and Police Building Sets
On Thursday, marketing service Rakuten sent an email out on behalf of the Lego Group requesting a number of products to be removed from marketing.
Lego will also donate $4 Million to education non-profits that educate children about racial equality.
LEGO Scales Back Promotion of Police Sets Amid ProtestsLEGO has stopped the promotion of police sets and the White House on its social media pages in the wake of the sweeping protests. The company will still sell the items but will not advertise them.
