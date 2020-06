7OM @BBCNews If a bunch of Brexiters or Tommy Robinson supporters held a protest where 27 police were injured, it would… https://t.co/Y6NYrfPdQp 8 hours ago

Marty b 2020,💙♥️💙♥️💙 DUMP THE CHUMP 🙏 A UK racist who needs jailing! https://t.co/3XlxS6k9UR 1 day ago

Dancing John RT @cottage_anna: Police in Barrow held TOMMY ROBINSON for 24 hours they wanted him remanded until Trial but CPS said NO. Charged/remanded… 1 day ago

Anna Cottage Police in Barrow held TOMMY ROBINSON for 24 hours they wanted him remanded until Trial but CPS said NO. Charged/rem… https://t.co/xy2FpynjXa 1 day ago

Moira Chivers Tommy Robinson held by police investigating ‘assault’: https://t.co/BHHi5l1UpK via @AOLdotUK 2 days ago

Barbara Cannon RT @cottage_anna: Tommy Robinson still being held by Police? Arrested yesterday for WHAT, being attacked by scum germ who SPAT in Mr Robins… 2 days ago

Robert Eaton Tommy Robinson held by police investigating ‘assault’: https://t.co/eoxFbQEkp4 via @AOLdotUK It's not all bad news 2 days ago