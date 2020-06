Vijay Mallya extradition: UK cites 'confidential' legal issue l Latest updates



India's efforts to bring Vijay Mallya back seem to have hit another hurdle. After some media reports claimed that all processes for the extradition had been completed, now a spokesperson for the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago

Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News



The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:22 Published 6 days ago