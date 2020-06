Huge Arctic Oil Spill That Turned River Red Seen From Space Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:13s - Published 2 days ago Huge Arctic Oil Spill That Turned River Red Seen From Space Russia has declared a state of emergency after more than 20,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaya River from a nearby power station on May 29th. 0

