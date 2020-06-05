US Labor Market Unexpectedly Improves in May

US Labor Market Unexpectedly Improves in May The Labor Department released the May jobless numbers on Friday.

There was a 1.4 percent drop in joblessness from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent.

This equates to the addition of 2.509 million nonfarm payroll jobs.

Surveys reveal that consumer confidence is stabilizing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Department Statement, via Reuters Economists had predicted a continued fall in unemployment for May.

Some expected the jobless rate to reach 19.8 percent.

The U.S. stock market made significant gains in early trading on Friday in reaction to the Labor Department numbers.