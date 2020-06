Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Board, Wants Black Candidate to Take His Place

Ohanian made the announcement on Friday.

Alexis Ohanian, via blog post Ohanian said, “I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’” The co-founder also committed to using future gains from his Reddit stock to serve the black community.

Ohanian added that he would get started by pledging $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.