Protests Have People Looking For Other Meaningful Ways To Call For Change
Elizabeth Meaders of Mariners Harbor Staten Island is dedicated to teaching, healing and sensitivity.
She created museum of the African American experience inside her home.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
How to channel your presence and energy into ending injustice | Rashad RobinsonThe presence and visibility of a movement can often lead us to believe that progress is inevitable. But building power and changing the system requires more than conversations and retweets, says Rashad..
Supporting black owned business important in push for changeAs we prepare for another round of local protests tomorrow, people are looking for ways to directly support the black community.
Former NAACP president reflects on Cincy protests in historyUltimately, Milton Hinton said people need to vote to bring about meaningful change. Voting, he said, is where the real power lies in our system.