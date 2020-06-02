Global  

Protests Have People Looking For Other Meaningful Ways To Call For Change
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Elizabeth Meaders of Mariners Harbor Staten Island is dedicated to teaching, healing and sensitivity.

She created museum of the African American experience inside her home.

CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

